Finnish gin wins several awards in Singapore

Arctic Blue Beverages’ novelty premium gin, Arctic Blue Gin Rose continues to ride the wave of success by winning another double gold award in a row, and best of class in the 2022 Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC), the parent organization of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Arctic Blue Gin Rose is the company’s entry into the fast-growing flavoured gin category. The taste profile is based on the multi award-winning Arctic Blue Gin with a hint of cinnamon rose petals in its scent and taste. The beautiful red colour comes from Finnish wild blueberries. The product is versatile and can be used in a wide range of premium gin-based cocktails.

The secret of Arctic Blue Beverages‘ products lies in pure spring water, and the natural, carefully selected Finnish ingredients full of aromas and nutrients: northern botanicals and wild blueberries, that grow wild in the forests near Koli National Park. To assure first-class quality, distilled Arctic Blue products are handmade in small batches at a distillery in the small town of Ilomantsi, in the North Karelian region of Eastern Finland.

“The interest towards Arctic Blue Gin Rose has been very high since the newly released product won double gold medal in the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the oldest and most respected competition of the industry”, says Valtteri Eroma, the company’s CEO.

The company, that was recently listed on Nasdaq First North Growth market Stockholm, has a strong focus on international expansion. “Arctic Blue Gin Rose is a great extension to our gin portfolio and based to the market feedback we can reach totally new consumer groups with this product. The win in Singapore supports our Asia strategy as it will set us apart from competitors and increase the awareness of our premium products among Asian consumers”, Valtteri adds.

Awards for Arctic Blue Beverages from 2022 Singapore World Spirits Competition (SWSC):

DOUBLE GOLD MEDAL, BEST OF CLASS, Arctic Blue Gin Rose

SILVER MEDAL, Arctic Blue Legacy Gin

SILVER MEDAL, Arctic Blue Gin

SILVER MEDAL, Arctic Blue Oat Liqueur

BRONZE MEDAL, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength

Arctic Blue Beverages AB is a Nordic beverage company whose best-known products are the multi-award winning Arctic Blue Gin, Arctic Blue Gin Navy Strength and the world’s first dairy-free gin-based oat liqueur, Arctic Blue Oat. The company invests heavily into international export and its products are sold in Finland, Sweden, Japan, Australia and more than a dozen other countries. For more information, visit Arctic Blue Beverages webpage https://arcticbluebeverages.com

Source: Arctic Blue Beverages