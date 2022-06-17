Vietnam’s VinFast to open over 50 car showrooms in Europe

Vietnamese automaker VinFast announced plans to open more than 50 stores in Europe at the 35th International Electric Vehicle Symposium and Exhibition in Norway last Tuesday.

VinFast plans to open at least 25 stores in Germany, 20 in France and five in the Netherlands.

The first will be built in Frankfurt, Berlin, Cologne, Oberhausen and Hamburg in Germany; Paris, Marseille, Nantes, Rennes, Nice, Montpellier, Aix en Provence and Metz in France; and Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

“VinFast is not just here to sell cars,” group vice chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO Lê Thị Thu Thủy said. “We are here to inspire change and accelerate the transition to electric vehicles for the benefit of the environment.”

At the exhibition, which wraps up on June 15, VinFast introduced its smart electric vehicles, the VF 8 and VF 9, which debuted at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show and CES 2022.

The two models are expected to impress and captivate the public. The brand utilised modern design language to optimise aerodynamics and create a comfortable driving experience while upholding aesthetics that reflect each segment’s unique features.

Earlier, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Lê Văn Thành asked the Industry and Trade Ministry to study policies to promote the development of the domestic automobile industry, in line with the growing global trend of electric cars.

The request came in response to a proposal by the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers’ Association that the Asean country needs an automobile industry strategy that will contribute to Vietnam’s commitment to net-zero carbon emissions under the United Nations’ COP26 commitments.

It proposed an electric car development programme together with a road map to convert from fossil-fuel cars to electric cars and an action plan to implement COP26 commitments.

