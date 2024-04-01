Finnish lift firm wants to expand in China

The Finnish lift and escalator company KONE Corporations wants to expand its business in China. Over the next few years the company wants to hire thousands of employees. According to a senior executive at KONE Corp., the company sees opportunities and a future in China, due to the country’s commitment to digital manufacturing and transitioning to carbon neutrality.

The managing director of KONE Greater China, Joe Bao, China remains a strategic focus for the company and its success is tied together with China’s success. Joe Bao is confident, that China’s long-term development will keep growing in a positive direction. He said, the economic fluctuations observed at the moment are responses to short-term challenges, that aim to push China to positive economic development in the long run.

The Chinese mainland is the firms largest individual market and made up 26 percent of global sales in 2023. Furthermore, KONE Corp’s largest manufacturing base is located in the Jiangsu province in China, as well as its largest overseas research and development center.

