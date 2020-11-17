Team Finland China Business Delegation visited Jiangsu province



On 13 November 2020 the Finnish Consulate General in Shanghai released an activity from earlier this week that Team Finland China Business Delegation has been visiting Jiangsu province. The delegation is led by Consul General Pasi Hellman. More than 40 Finnish companies and 88 delegates are taking part in the visit.



The focus is on smart energy, winter sports and the Nanjing South New Town project. The three-day visit consists of meetings with provincial government authorities and Chinese companies as well as business matchmaking.



Jiangsu is one of the major energy markets in China for Finnish companies. For example, the province invests in energy structure upgrading, smart energy transformation and new technologies introduction. Jiangsu is also invested in developing winter sports facilities and contributing to the training of national winter sports teams.

The Nanjing South New Town is a China-Finland sustainable city cooperation project between Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development of PRC and the Ministry of the Environment of the Republic of Finland.

