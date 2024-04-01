Norwegian associations in Thailand merge

Two Norwegian interest organizations in Thailand have decided to merge together to survive. This was decided at an annual meeting at the Jomtien Palm Beach Hotel.

The two organizations was named Khon Norway and Sabaidee Norway. The new name after the merger will be Sabaidee Khon Norway. It was presented by Sigurd Høines, manager of Sabaidee Norway, and Jan Petter Tveter, manager of Khon Norway.

Both associations focused on Norwegians living in Thailand.

Jan Petter Tveter finds the merging a bit sad:

“I am very happy that the annual meeting voted for the merger, as it otherwise would have meant that we had to shut down. It is however a little sad that Khon Norway is no longer an association,” he says to the media Thailands Tidende.

The merger means that Khon Norway lived for exactly 15 years.

Source: Thailands Tidende