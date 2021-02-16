Swedish Camfil Group to construct state-of-the-art facility in China

Swedish Camfil Group, manufacturer of air-filtration has begun the construction of the company’s new state-of-the-art facility in Taicang city, Jiangsu province, China.

The facility is Camfil Group’s first integrated factory that will include four production lines: general ventilation filter, turbomachinery filter, molecular contamination control filter, and a new series for air pollution control along with a metal works center for housing, air cleaner, dust collector and more.

The building will cover an area of 40,467 square meters and feature an equipped advanced technology research and development center. The facility is expected to be fully operational later this year and can design custom-specific products for the Asia Pacific market.

A new laboratory in this center will enable filter testing according to ISO 16890 (that defines testing procedures) and a classification system for air filters used in general ventilation equipment.

Source: ASSEMBLY