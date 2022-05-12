Finnish National Silicon Industrial Group builds new plant in China

Finnish subsidiary Okmetic working with the Chinese semiconductor maker, National Silicone Industrial Group, will invest nearly 400 million euros ($422 million) to build a silicon wafer production facility in Finland, Okmetic said in a recent news report.

“With silicon wafer demand surging due to the proliferation of electronic components, the investment helps the company meet the growing demand of customers,” the company said in a statement.

Silicon wafers are needed in the manufacture of micro-electro-mechanical systems and sensors as well as radio frequency and power applications.

In 2022, the global semiconductor market is expected to surpass $600 billion for the first time, driven by technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, autonomous vehicles and the Internet of Things, the company said.