Finnish vehicle firm loses its most important client on EV deal

The Finnish contract automotive manufacturer, Valmet Automotive, has lost one of its most important near-future clients like Germany’s Sono Motors on the deal for development of solar-powered electric vehicles.

According to the Helsinki Times, Sono Motors announced its decision in February 2023 and explained that it would like to focus exclusively on solar panel technology that is compatible with vehicles.

“It was a difficult decision,” said Laurin Hahn, the CEO of Sono Motors, “and despite more than 45,000 reservations and pre-orders for the Sion, we were compelled to react to the ongoing financial market instability and streamline our business.”

Both companies had signed a seven-year contract for 275,000 vehicles. The first vehicles were to roll off the assembly line at the end of this year.

