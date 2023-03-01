Save date for Nordic Business Lunch in Philippines

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (NordCham Philippines) will organize a Nordic Business Lunch on 10 March 2023 at the Aquavit Restaurant in Metro Manila, the Philippines.

Aquavit is owned by Swedish Chef, Robert Lilja. According to the organizer, it has been garnering great reviews and is a must-visit place in Poblacion with great food, good ambiance, and top-notch service.

At the event, several Nordic dishes will be served including Smoked Lamb Leg Cold Cuts on Rye bread, Finnish Salmon Soup (Summer Version), and Nordic Meatloaf: Mushroom Ragout, Steamed Potatoes & Lingon Berries, and drinks.

As the seat availability is limited, any interested attendees must make a reservation.

Ticket fee for NordCham Business Partners is 1,000 nett per person and 1,500 nett for guests.

Please note, the fee is to be paid on the day of the lunch.

For making the reservation, please register here.