Fire accident in Thon Buri district, Bangkok happened during the early morning of Wednesday, 24 May 2023, damaging more than forty houses.

Firefighters spent about an hour before they could extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries and death was reported.

According to the police, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Source: https://thepattayanews.com/2023/05/24/more-than-40-homes-damaged-in-bangkok-fire/