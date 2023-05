Deliveries of NIO’s EC7 coupe-style SUV have officially been launched. For now, the EC7 is only for sale in China. However, it’s expected to make it to Europe in the next few months.

NIO is rapidly expanding in Europe. The Chinese automaker initially started sales in Norway in 2021, and has since expanded to Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden.

The EC7 starts at the equivalent of $70,000 in China.

Source: insideevs.com