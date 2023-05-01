Cambodia’s textile exports to Indonesia in consistent growth

The general trade between Cambodia and Indonesia increased by 43.2 per cent to $304 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Cambodia is a net exporter to Indonesia when it comes to textile. The exports have consistently grown in previous years. In 2022, Cambodia exported fabric worth $11.607 million and apparel worth $20.504 million.

As both countries are major exporters of textile products, they are competitors in the textile sector. There is limited opportunity for bilateral trade in the textile industry between both countries. Indonesia’s imports of garments and fabric were need based and in limited quantities.

Still, Cambodia’s fabric exports to Indonesia showed impressive growth in 2022, reaching $11.607 million from $0.397 million in 2018. The trade data shows a consistent increase as it grew to $0.707 million in 2019, $2.575 million in 2020, $7.329 million in 2021. The outbound trade has so far been recorded at $1.061 million in January-February 2023.

