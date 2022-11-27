China Nio launches its first power-swapping station in Sweden

China’s electric vehicle maker, Nio, recently launched its first power-swapping station in Varberg, Sweden.

According to the company’s LinkedIn post, its partners including Mechanum Sverige AB and other general visitors also joined the opening ceremony.

Nio said on its November earnings call that it planned to install 20 power-swapping stations across Europe by the end of 2022 and increase the tally to 100 by next year, reported TechCrunch.com

The brand has started to expand in Europe, first in Norway and officially marked its market entry in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden previously this year.

