China / General news / Sweden

China Nio launches its first power-swapping station in Sweden

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by Nio’s LinkedIn.

China’s electric vehicle maker, Nio, recently launched its first power-swapping station in Varberg, Sweden.

According to the company’s LinkedIn post, its partners including Mechanum Sverige AB and other general visitors also joined the opening ceremony.

Nio said on its November earnings call that it planned to install 20 power-swapping stations across Europe by the end of 2022 and increase the tally to 100 by next year, reported TechCrunch.com

The brand has started to expand in Europe, first in Norway and officially marked its market entry in Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, and Sweden previously this year.

Source:

Related posts:

China Nio releases its October EVs delivery update 48 percent of Swedish and Chinese consumers say their next car will be electric Chinese EV maker NIO announces FOTA availability in Norway China Geely carmaker enters EU market with “top quality” products

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *