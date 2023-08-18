Chinese NIO has launched its first European based 3rd-gen power station in Sweden

The Chinese electric car manufacturer, NIO, has launched its first 3rd-gen power station in Europe. The new battery swap station is located in Stockholm, Sweden. The company also announced a 500kW ultra-fast charging station in Freehamnen, Stockholm.

NIO said that this station is also the 6th power swapping station in Sweden and the 25th swapping station in Europe.

The 3rd-gen battery swap station increases the capacity of a single station to 408 services per day. This is a 30% increase over the 2nd-gen station, according to the company.

NIO vehicles can change batteries at the new stations in as little as 2 minutes and 30 seconds, which is 20% faster than the previous generation.

Source: gizchina.com