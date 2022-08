The Finnish embassy welcomed a new intern, Miss Aini, to Bangkok on 1 August 2022.

She will be staying in Thailand for three months to work on political and economic reporting on Thailand and Cambodia.

Plus, to assist in event management and other tasks.

“As someone who loves the vibrant and lively atmosphere of big cities, I am very excited to start exploring all the great things Bangkok has to offer,” writes Miss Aini on the Facebook page of the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok.