foodpanda declares safety measures for food delivery

Foodpanda, the first food ordering and delivery service provider in Thailand, attended recently a declaration ceremony for establishing safety measures for food and parcel delivery services to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Mr. Peerapol Sa-ngamuang, Commercial Director of foodpanda Thailand (Second from the left) represented foodpanda during the ceremony. The event was held by the Office of The Consumer Protection Board and was also attended by Mr. Tewan Liptapanlop, Minister of the Prime Minister’s Office (Third from the left). Additionally, 17 other government agencies and private sectors were present for the ceremony at the Vayupak Convention Center, Centra by Centara Hotel Government Center and Convention Center Chaengwattana.

The goal of this declaration is to protect the consumers and inform them about the 7 safety items. The items include legal compliance and measures to prevent the risk of spreading the disease. It also involves creating a service database that can be checked as well as product price display and service rates which are accurate and complete.

Additionally, it requires the service provider to regularly screen the riders for body temperature before they start their shift and if they show any symptom, the rider needs to stop working immediately.

foodpanda had already adopted these safety measures under the company’s policies to meet the needs of customers and to make sure that each interaction with foodpanda’s staff is as safe as it can get. The first food ordering and delivery service provider aims to actively implement all the necessary measures which will help in preventing the spread of the covid-19 virus.

###

About foodpanda

About foodpanda

foodpanda is dedicated to bringing food lovers their favorite meals from curated local restaurants around Thailand. Since the beginning, the on-demand food delivery service has grown so much. We have over 50,000 restaurant partners covering 52 cities across Thailand. foodpanda is active in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, Songkla, Surat Thani, Chiang Rai, Phitsanulok, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Korat, etc. foodpanda belongs to the Delivery Hero, worldwide leader of the food delivery industry. Order the food you love. Free delivery. No code needed at [www.foodpanda.co.th]

For more information, please contact:

Midas Communications International Co., Ltd.

Wassana Phoka

Tel. 086-161-9910

wassana@midas-pr.com

Website: www.midas-pr.com