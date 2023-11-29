Large human trafficking case involving Thai berry pickers in Finland

Finnish authorities have wrapped up an investigation into a human trafficking and bribery scandal. The case involves Thai berry pickers who worked in Finland from 2020 to 2022. This is according to a press release by the Finnish police department on November 28.

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) suspects five individuals linked to berry companies for aggravated human trafficking. The investigating officers say they have spoken to about 170 Thai nationals in Finland who they believe to be victims of human trafficking. The investigation is still ongoing in Thailand.

“There are potentially more than 2,000 victims, most of whom are in Thailand,” Detective Inspector Teemu Mäntyniemi of the NBI said.

In addition to the two Finnish berry companies, another suspect in the case is Olli Sorainen, a Senior Ministerial Adviser at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment.

“The preliminary investigation has focused on what kind of benefits the official has requested and whether these benefits may have had an impact on the authority’s activities. Including the drafting of legislation,” Detective Inspector Maria Vuorivirta said about the case.

The case has been transferred to the Office of the Prosecutor General for charges.

Source: poliisi.fi