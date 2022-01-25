The modern Nordic restaurant Frantzén’s Kitchen Hong Kong is closing its door after five years in the city.

The award-winning restaurant is part of the international Frantzén’s Group of restaurants which was founded by 3-Michelin Star Chef Björn Frantzén in 2008. Since then, the Frantzén Group has established a collection of award-winning restaurants and bars both nationally and internationally as well as initiated several projects to support quality assurance in the food industry throughout Sweden.

The group has a total of 6 stars in Guide Michelin, with premium experience Frantzén and Zén awarded with three Michelin stars.

Frantzén’s Kitchen Hong Kong was the Group’s first venture outside Sweden. Since its opening in 2016, the restaurant has won several awards and ranked as one of the best restaurants in the city.

In an update, announcing the closing of Frantzén’s Kitchen Hong Kong, the Group says:

“After 5 years of service in one of our favorite cities in the world, the time has come to say goodbye to Frantzén Kitchen in Hong Kong, for now. The premises will be taken over by Jim Löfdahl who has been a big part of our success, and begin a new chapter.”