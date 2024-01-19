Volvo opens news battery repair center in Thailand

Volvo Car Thailand is set to open a battery repair center for EVs and PHEVs in Thailand. The center is planed yo open by mid-year, extending its reach to the Asia-Pacific region.

Managing Director, Chris Wailes, emphasized the center’s role in their commitment to sustainable practices.

“This new facility is part of our commitment to transform the entire process of making a Volvo car in a genuinely sustainable way,” Wailes stated.

In collaboration with Singapore’s TES, Volvo aims to reduce operational costs by introducing initiatives such as lower insurance premiums and battery repair services.

Volvo is advancing its sustainability goals, targeting 100 percent EV production by 2025. The company has also been implementing measures like renewable energy use and increased recycled materials.

Volvo also plans to launch a nationwide mobile maintenance service for EVs by 2025. Last year, Thai sales saw a 24 percent increase, with EVs comprising 56 percent of the total.

Source: nationthailand.com