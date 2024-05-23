Funding opportunity from DERF for drought in PH

The Embassy of Denmark in Manilla calls for applicants for the Danish Emergency Relief Fund (DERF). Applicants are expected to be Danish CSO’s working with local partners to address drought in the Philippines.
Areas that are prioritized are food security and seeds for livelihood rehabilitation and protection of vulnerable people. Furthermore, WASH is being prioritized, meaning clean water for drinking and hygiene, water sources for household use and farm production.
DERF allocates a total of DKK 2,1 million and applicants can apply for a maximum of DKK 700.000 each. The deadline of the applications is on 4 June 2024 at 12 o’clock noon CET. Interested readers can click here to find out more.
In the past months extreme temperatures have caused agricultural damage and water shortages in some regions of the Philippines. The United Nations have called for an increased support of the Philippines, because of the gravity of the situation.