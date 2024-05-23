Finland / Indonesia / International relations

Finland and Indonesia extend collaborations

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Indonesia and Finland has enjoyed bilateral relations for the last 70 years. Now Finland has suggested to take the cooperation even further. They have three fields in which they desire to further their bilateral cooperation with Indonesia:

“The Finnish Government wants to cooperate with the Indonesian Government for three things. The first is digitalization, second is National Data Center, and third is PPDR, or Public Protection for Disaster Relief,” noted Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi of Indonesia in a statement from his ministry on Wednesday.

Indonesia is very keen to work together with Finland.

The invitation for this new partnership was presented during a meeting between Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi and the Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio. The meeting was held this Monday, 20 May 2024, in Bali.

Source: Antara

Related posts:

Bio and Circular Finland program launched Team Finland’s Business Deligations visited Hangzhou in Zhejiang province enhances China-Finland relations Danish Ambassador meets with Philippines departments to strengthen their relations Philippines discusses digital cooperation with Denmark

About Lærke Kobberup

Lærke Kobberup is a Journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Lærke Kobberup

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *