Finland and Indonesia extend collaborations

Indonesia and Finland has enjoyed bilateral relations for the last 70 years. Now Finland has suggested to take the cooperation even further. They have three fields in which they desire to further their bilateral cooperation with Indonesia:

“The Finnish Government wants to cooperate with the Indonesian Government for three things. The first is digitalization, second is National Data Center, and third is PPDR, or Public Protection for Disaster Relief,” noted Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi of Indonesia in a statement from his ministry on Wednesday.

Indonesia is very keen to work together with Finland.

The invitation for this new partnership was presented during a meeting between Communication and Informatics Minister Budi Arie Setiadi and the Finnish Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, Ville Tavio. The meeting was held this Monday, 20 May 2024, in Bali.

Source: Antara