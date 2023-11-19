Get ready for Danish Christmas Bazaar next Sunday

Everything is now ready for this year’s Danish Christmas Bazaar on Sunday 26 November 2023 at the Gaysorn Urban Resort in Bangkok – same location as last year. Check facebook here. Don’t miss this!

Danish Women’s Network (DWN) and Danish Church Thailand have lined up a great list of booths where you can shop a variety of items for Christmas. The Bazaar opens at 11am and closes 6pm. During the day, you can experience Lucia parades, ‘gløgg and æbleskiver’ and DWN’s own stand with homemade Christmas decorations – just to mention a few.

Unique about the bazaar is also the several family activities – like meeting Santa Claus – which might not be seen in other Christmas markets in Bangkok.

“It’s a lot of work, but we’re happy that we can spread Christmas cheer and fun for everyone – and support some great causes at the same time,” the organizers says.