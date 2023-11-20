Norway and Vietnam marks 10-year climate cooperation

The Vietnam Meteorological and Hydrological Administration (VNMHA) and Norwegian Meteorological Institute (NMI) have signed an MOU on developing weather forecasts and climate services for the 2024-2028 period.

The cooperation marked the 10-year anniversary partnership between VNMHA, NMI, the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and the Embassy in Hanoi.

“Open Source Codes for Marine Forecasting” will be the first workshop was already held on 14 November in Nha Trang, Khanh Hoa, The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi wrote on its Facebook post.

Source: The Norwegian Embassy in Hanoi