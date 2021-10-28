GIE Thailand & TR-Kielimatkat are looking for a Finnish host family for a Thai student, the Embassy of Finland in Bangkok has announced.

About being a host family, the Embassy states:

Becoming a host family is a chance for your family to make the world your home. By inviting a young person from another country to be part of your family, you not only show someone else a new piece of the world, but you get to experience a new piece of the world as well.

Hosting is the perfect opportunity to share your unique story: your culture, traditions, and customs. As your student becomes an integrated part of your family, you will both gain a global perspective and will increase intolerance, making you a leading factor in the reduction of harmful stereotypes.

This investment makes an ordinary life an extraordinary one and will alter your life forever as you mold the life of your student.

We are open to anyone interested in becoming a host family, whether you are young or old, married, partnered, or single, have children or not. We look for host families that will lovingly open their homes, offering guidance and support.

Your lifestyle and culture are unique and extraordinary to your future exchange student, and we want you to be a part of our program.

– This is a chance to share your story, your traditions, and your customs while learning about others.

– Your ordinary life is extraordinary to an exchange student.

– You are an ambassador just for being yourself.

– Change the course of an individual life.

– Enable us to be citizens of one world.

– Above all, hosting an exchange student is a fun experience that energizes your family and gives you a more global perspective without you having to leave anywhere.

The start of the host family period can be discussed, but would preferably be as soon as possible or latest in January. The length of the program is around 5 months (1 semester).

Kindly contact Ms. Gitta Hägg-Lundvall (Coordinator, Embassy of Finland in Thailand) via [email protected] in case you would be interested in becoming a host family, or have any questions related to this matte