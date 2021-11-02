Singapore scientists use LEGO to help rebuild coral reefs

Singapore holds a third of the worlds diversity in corals which is impressive considering its small size.

Coral reefs which are important underwater ecosystem and home to thousands of fish species are threaten worldwide of extinction. Pollution and higher water temperatures are some the main threads to the corals but Singapore scientists have now found a way to use LEGO to help rebuild coral reefs.

According to one of the marine biologists on the Lego rebuilding project, Neo Mei Lint, the Singapore coral reefs is some of the most resilient in the world. However, issues like land reclamation and coastal development as well as seaport activity have caused Singapore’s reefs to deplete over the decades, BBC writes.

The idea is to stick small fragments of coral on to Lego bricks which are then submerged into saltwater tanks. The corals can then grow on these bricks.

“The Lego bricks have been very useful for our research and experiments in helping us to grow out small coral fragments in our aquarium nurseries before we transplant the coral back into the sea,” the scientist behind the project explained to Vice media.

The bricks are especially handy since they can easily be put together into other from to adjust for bigger corals who needs a bigger surface to grow on.