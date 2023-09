H&M Group has published an extended Green Finance Framework for the company, with an updated Sustainability-Linked Finance Framework, on September 1, 2023.

With the new framework, the fast fashion Group manages to combine its financing strategy with its sustainability roadmap.

The framework provides an overview of eligible green projects. It includes a 2030-target for recycled materials in commercial goods and the company’s science-based goals for GHG emissions reductions.

Source: hmgroup.com