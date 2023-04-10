Join “Easter Nordic Happy Hour” in Vietnam

The Nordic Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (NordCham Vietnam) will host “Easter Nordic Happy Hour” on Wednesday,12 April 2023 in both Hanoi (at Angelina Bar) and Ho Chi Minh City (at Saigon Kitchen).

Participants are welcome to wear any outfit they prefer or they can come to borrow the bunny costumes at the event as well.

There will be activities for participants to join and even win some prizes bellow.

For HCMC event: Carlsberg beers and one Golden Ticket from The Vietage, a luxury train in Vietnam linking Hoi An to Quy Nhon

For Hanoi event: one bottle of Intimista wine and one voucher of 20% discount at Casa Espana restaurant from Mundo Group

Ticket fee for NordCham members is 200,000 VND and 500,000 VND for non-members.

If you are interested to join, save the date and be ready to have fun!