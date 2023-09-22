Vietnamese PM meets with Finnish President in New York

Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Chinh met with other global leaders in New York on 20 September 2023 – including the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto.

In regard to the 78th session of the Unites Nations General Assembly, leaders discussed various sorts of global problematics and bi- and multilateral realtions with one another. That is why PM Chinh had meeting with several global leaders – including a Scandinavian one.

At the meeting with the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, PM Chinh highlighted the importance of their traditional friendship and overall cooperation with Finland. He also recommended, that in order to boost the ties they could increase all-level delegation exchanges to strengthen their relations in a more ‘substantive and effective manner,’ as well as continuing to foster trade and investment ties.

Let’s use the bridge for trade

The Vietnamese PM further stresses the country’s hope to improve exporting farm produce, like leather footwear and textile garment to Finland.

And speaking of trade, PM Chinh also encourages Finland to soon finalize the EVIPA ratification to facilitate ‘equal and mutually beneficial investment ties’. EVIPA is the “little brother” of the Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) that came into force on August 1st between these two territories. The aim of it is to develop trade between the EU and Vietnam.

Lastly, Chinh asked Finland to support the European Commission’s removal of the “yellow card” warning for Vietnam’s fisheries sector.

Finnish President Niinisto expressed hope that the two countries will not only promote bilateral cooperation – but also serve as bridges, linking Finland with ASEAN, Vietnam with the EU, and between ASEAN and the EU.

Source: Vietnam+