Thailand ranks among lowest in English proficiency index in Asia

Thailand’s English proficiency ranks among the lowest in Asia. According to the latest EF English Proficiency Index survey, Thailand ranks 101 out of 113 non-native English-speaking countries. With a score of 416, Thailand falls into the “very low proficiency” category, compared to the global average of 502. In Asia, Thailand is 21 out of 23.

Key Thai cities like Chiang Mai had a score of 464, Bangkok 457 and Phuket 456. The EF survey, based on the EF Standard English Test, highlights a decline in English proficiency in Southeast Asia.

In contrast, two Scandinavian countries were among the top five, including Denmark with a score of 615 and Norway with a score of 614.

Source: themalaysianreserve.com