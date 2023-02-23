General news / Sweden

H&M to collab with Mugler for Spring 2023 collection

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana
Casey Cadwallader, creative director of Mugler, alongside H&M’s creative advisor, Ann-Sofie Johansson.

The Swedish fashion brand, H&M, announced its upcoming collaboration with the house of Mugler for the Spring 2023 collection on Wednesday 22 February 2023.

According to a press release, this collection will be crafted under the direction of Mugler’s creative director Casey Cadwallader to capture the unique and vibrant spirit of Mugler as well as the best angle of H&M.

The Mugler H&M collection will be available online and in selected stores in Spring 2023.

Stay tuned for more information about the collection.

Source: https://about.hm.com/news/general-news-2023/h-m-and-mugler-will-collaborate-on-a-collection-for-spring-2023.html

