Hong Kong digital entertainment and game development companies visit renowned Scandinavian game companies

Hong Kong-based digital entertainment and game development companies visit renowned Finnish, Swedish and Danish game companies to explore collaboration opportunities between Nordic and Hong Kong companies.

“Scaling Hong Kong to the Nordics”, co-organised by Cyberport and the Finnish Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong (FinnCham Hong Kong) and sponsored by Create Hong Kong (CreateHK) of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (Hong Kong SAR), led a delegation of a number of Hong Kong-based digital entertainment and game development companies to visit renowned Finnish, Swedish and Danish game companies last week, after organising a series of seminars and matching activities. The delegates also participated in Sweden’s Nordic Game, an annual major event for the global game industry, in order to help the Hong Kong game industry tap into the Nordic markets.

The delegation visited Helsinki, Finland; Malmö, Sweden and Copenhagen, Denmark between 15 and 20 May 2022. They visited well-known, large-scale Finnish game developers Supercell and Rovio, and joined the tours of Arcade 5, a Finnish co-working campus designed for digital entertainment and game development start-ups, as well as Game Habitat DevHub, Sweden’s co-working community for game developers, exchanging views with representatives of the game studios in the community.

The delegation also visited the headquarters of Business Finland to learn about the local market and the business opportunities there. In addition, the delegates showcased their games and digital entertainment solutions at the Nordic Game conference in order to meet potential business partners and investors in the region.