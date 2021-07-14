Huge cranes delivered from China to the Port of Oslo

The Netherland-based Shipping company AAL Shipping recently delivered four of the largest rubber-tyred gantry cranes (RTGs) in its history from China to the Port of Oslo, Norway, media Maritime Professionals reports.

The 36 meters high and 28 meter long mobile cranes were transported from Taicang in China to Oslo in Norway. The cranes were manufactured in Taicang, China by Kalmar, part of Cargotec and Rainbow-Cargotec Industries Co. Ltd (RCI) in Taicang.

The Port of Oslo is Norway’s busiest port which handles about 80 percent of Norway’s imported containerized goods and the RTDs will help to deal with the increased volume of container arrivals from Asia and Europe.

Speaking on the delivery, Eike Muentz, General Manager Europe, AAL, said, “This particular cargo was booked through our Finland office in Porvoo – part of our expanding European office network. Demand for regular and dependable services between Asia and Europe has grown exponentially in 2021, as markets rush to address shortfalls in scheduled development projects and shortages in general stock and commodity levels, depleted due to the pandemic lock-down of the past 18 months. In this sense, we are not just moving project heavy-lift cargo like these cranes, but smaller breakbulk parcels, general cargoes, dry bulk commodities, steel, and containers.”