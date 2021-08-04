Iceland, Denmark, and Singapore currently amongst countries with most vaccinated 

Iceland, Singapore, and Denmark are currently amongst the 25 countries in the world with the highest vaccine adherence, media JydskeVestkysten writes quoting Johns Hopkins University.

According to recent data, 28.5% of the world population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 14.7% is fully vaccinated. Leading the top of the list of Nordic and Asian countries with the highest vaccine adherence is Iceland with a total of 70.4 percent of its population fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Singapore is currently number 13 on the list with 59.5 percent of the population having been fully vaccinated against covid-19.

Denmark stands at present as number 21 on the list of countries with the highest vaccine adherence. 54.9 percent of the Danish population have been vaccinated against covid-19.

Below is the list of countries with the highest vaccine connections. The number in parentheses indicates what percentage of the country’s population has been vaccinated against covid-19.

1. Malta (76.1 percent)

2. United Arab Emirates (71.5)

3. Iceland (70.4)

4. Seychelles (70.2)

5. San Marino (68.4)

6. Chile (65.0)

7. Bahrain (64.4)

8. Uruguay (64.2)

9. Bhutan (62.5)

10. Mongolia (61.5)

11. Qatar (61.4)

12. Canada (59.6)

13. Singapore (59.5)

14. Israel (59.4)

15. Belgium (57.7)

16. United Kingdom (57.4)

17. Spain (57.2)

18. Ireland (55.8)

19. Hungary (55.7)

20. Portugal (55.4)

21. Denmark (54.9)

22. Italy (52.4)

23. Austria (52.1)

24. Germany (52.0)

25. USA (50.2)