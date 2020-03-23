Iceland restricts arrivals until 17 April

Iceland does only allow foreign nationals from EU (+EFTA) and UK nationals to enter Iceland. All other travellers will not be allowed to board transportation to Iceland until 17 April 2020.

EU and UK tourists traveling to Iceland are, however, not restricted and do not need to go into quarantine.

A few important things to have in mind if traveling inIceland:

If you have cold-like symptoms – contact the Icelandic Healthline +354 544 4113. The helpline is always the first point of contact and people must call before going to hospitals or clinics.

Iceland has implemented a ban on public events and gatherings of 20 people or more until 12 April to flatten the curve. Restaurants and shops remain open with certain limits.

Travelers should monitor news and observe and follow notifications that are visible in hotels, guesthouses, car rentals and other tourism companies throughout the country.