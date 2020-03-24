Sweden and Indonesia announced temporary travel ban

The Sweden Government decided on18 March 2020, to temporarily stop non-essential travel to Sweden to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak and reduce the spread of the virus.

The decision takes effect on 19 March and will initially apply for 30 days. This is an exceptional measure that will not apply for longer than necessary.

The entry ban does not apply to Swedish citizens. All travel to Sweden will not be stopped. Swedish citizens and other people who are resident in Sweden will be able to return to their homes. Nor will the entry ban apply to people who have particularly important grounds for traveling to Sweden.

The entry ban applies to all foreign citizens attempting to enter Sweden from a country outside the EEA (EU plus Iceland, Lichtenstein, Norway) or from Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

For more information: https://www.government.se/ press-releases/2020/03/ temporary-ban-on-travel-to- sweden-due-to-covid-19/

In the meantime on the South East Asean side of the world, Indonesia announced a travel ban on 20 March 2020, to all travelers from every nationalities including Swedish citizens to enter the country without applying for visa in advance.

The possibility to stay in Indonesia for 30 days without visa and the possibility to buy a visa on arrival, no longer applies. Questions on how to apply for visa and conditions for visa application should be addressed to Indonesian authorities.

The Swedish embassy in Jakarta is providing more about the situation on the occasion of Covid-19. Travel information is continuously updated. For more information please click the link here: https://www.swedenabroad.se/sv/om-utlandet-f%C3%B6r-svenska-medborgare/indonesien/reseinformation/ambassadens-reseinformation/?fbclid=IwAR3tHGhM17TsUB23XtorOl6XUqP2Nkbajw6VI41AeNHvNY46_ftIjJtr2RU