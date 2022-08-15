IKEA to open store in Surabaya

Swedish furniture retailer IKEA is preparing to open a new store in Surabaya City, East Java, Indonesia, at the Ciputra World Surabaya shopping mall, Tempo reports.

President Director of Rumah Mebel Nusantara (IKEA Indonesia) Patrik Lindvall said a Pick Up Point had been opened in Surabaya last year. Following up on this, the company wanted to bring solutions and inspiration related to household furniture closer to the community.

“We are also here to bring a positive influence to the local community. IKEA Surabaya will open job opportunities for local talents and present Teras Indonesia,” said Lindvall in a written statement, Friday, August 12, 2022.

IKEA also collaborates with the Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Ministry to present local MSMEs products through Teras Indonesia, which is the hallmark of IKEA Indonesia.

Other than creating new jobs, said Lindvall, 20 percent of IKEA Indonesia employees who hailed from Surabaya will return to their hometowns. It is hoped that this will further develop more innovations and contributions to the city.

Lindvall continued to say that the new outlet will occupy an area of 9,000 square meters. Swedish-style and vegetable-based foods will also be available at IKEA Surabaya.