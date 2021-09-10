IKEA Tampines in Singapore opens new Swedish Bistro 

On 9 September, IKEA Tampines in Singapore opened a new Swedish Bistro, according to an announcement by the Swedish furniture giant.

IKEAs new Swedish Bistro is located between the Level 1 front-facing entrance and exit at IKEA Tampines, Singapore, and this new bistro is the first to be designed around a grab-and-go concept.

The concept enables shoppers to quickly take away exclusive new creations and classic IKEA favorites back home, or as a tasty accompaniment to their IKEA Tampines shopping experience.

The new Swedish Bistro also offers a wide variety of tasty and exclusive offerings, including the Gourmet Hotdog with Nacho Cheese ($3.00), Swedish Beef Pie ($5.00), and Blueberry and Banana ice-cream ($2.00). Combo deals are available as well.

See the full menu available at IKEA Tampines new Swedish Bistro here