Business Sweden Vietnam releases the 2021 Vietnam Business Climate survey 

Business Sweden Vietnam has released the 2021 Vietnam Business Climate survey. The survey is an appreciated tool to map opportunities and challenges Swedish companies face when doing business in Vietnam and provides an overview of the Swedish presence in the country for local and international stakeholders.

The 2021 edition was carried out during the second quarter of 2021 and provided first-hand perspectives and insights into business trends, issues, and challenges in Vietnam that Swedish companies faced during 2020.

This year’s report takes a closer look at the sustainability agenda. Vietnam still faces great challenges on environmental and climate issues. Working with Vietnamese partners, presents an opportunity for Swedish firms to provide green solutions.

After the European Union – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) became operational in August 2020, Swedish business in Vietnam has embarked on a new era. This is also reflected in the report.

Download the 2021 Vietnam Business Climate Survey here