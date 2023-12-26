Illegal tour guides causes rise in tourism in Brunei

Brunei is dealing with a rise in tourism due to an increase in illegal tour guides and unlicensed individuals using foreign transportation companies, the Tourism Development Department under the Ministry of Primary Resources and Tourism said in a public warning on Sunday.

According to the department, Brunei has attracted individuals offering guiding services – but without proper licenses. This affects the integrity of the tourism industry, raising concerns about the quality of experiences provided to visitors.

Therefore, the Tourism Development Department urges tourists and travel agencies to only hire licensed tourist guides. Make sure they possess in-depth knowledge and have official licenses issued by the department.

To identify licensed tourist guides, visitors should look for Brunei licensed travel agencies who have licensed tourist guides with official identification badges issued by the Tourism Development Department.

“These badges prominently display the guide’s name, photograph, and tourist guide license number with expiry dates,” the department said.

Source: The Star