NordCham hosts Manila Viking Party

NordCham Philippines, Nordic Chamber of Commerce Philippines, are hosting a Manila Viking Party for anyone who is interested in celebrating their viking heritage.

The event is described by the host as a voyage to a viking market faire. There will be traditional nordic food, such as slow-roasted meats, stews and æbleskiver. There will also be a variety of viking-themed activities.

The event wil take place on 14 September on the 6th floor of The Podium Hall in Manila.

The prices veries depending on age and on whether or not one attends as an early bird.

The event is sponsored organized by NordCham Phillipines, powered by Glue Up, beer sponsored by Engkanto Brewery, silver sponsored by OSM Thome.

