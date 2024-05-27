Innovative and Integrated Education for a Brighter Future

The AISL Group, the corporate structure behind the international Harrow Schools in several countries in Asia, recently held the 2024 International Education Development Conference at Harrow LiDe School Nanning in China. The conference was co-hosted by Harrow International School Bangkok and supported by the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurs Association (APEA).

Thought leaders from China and ASEAN countries, including educators, education group representatives and consulate generals, gathered to explore innovative and integrated approaches to education. The conference aimed to foster regional cooperation and pave the way for a brighter future in the field.

Following the conference on 30 March 2024, a group of over 30 conference participants visited on 2 April 2024 Harrow International School Bangkok, alongside two other celebrated educational institutions in Bangkok for further exchange of experience.

The opening speeches were held by Ms. Sarah Mann, Consul General, British Consulate in Guangzhou, Mr. Alastair Land, Headmaster, Harrow School UK and Mr. Eric Leung CEO, Asia International School Limited.

Key highlights of the conference included thought-provoking keynote speeches and panel discussions on various topics such as overseas education programs, research partnerships, joint curriculum development, and talent cultivation. Nearly 300 participants engaged in these discussions, sharing insights and best practices aimed at enhancing educational practices in the region.

Several of the speakers focused on how international schools in China and the ASEAN countries could further internationalise their education and integrate regionally. Among them was Mr. Dianjun Wang, National Inspector, Chairman of the International Specialised Schools Branch of the China Private Education Association who talked about how educational cooperation could promote regional integration and cooperation between China and ASEAN countries.

Another prominent speaker was Mr. Hendro Widjaya, President, Indonesian Association of State and Private Schools, who focused on deepening collaboration through teacher and student exchanges, joint education programmes, research cooperation and more.

A significant aspect of the conference was the visit to a few selected educational institutions in Thailand on 2nd April 2024. Led by senior management of Nanning Harrow LiDe School, a group of over 30 conference participants visited Samchaiwitaedsuksa School, Assumption University and Harrow International School Bangkok.

Harrow Bangkok, the first AISL Harrow School with a 25-year history, warmly welcomed the group as a co-organiser of the conference. The group visited the campus, experienced the seamless integration of Harrow’s traditions with local culture and engaged in fruitful exchanges with the School Head. This visit facilitated the exchange of ideas and experiences, further strengthening ties between AISL Group and the educational community in ASEAN countries.

The success of the 2024 International Education Development Conference underscores AISL Group’s commitment to educational excellence and making a positive impact in the education industry in China and ASEAN countries. By embracing innovation, fostering collaboration, and exploring new horizons in education, AISL Group strives to shape the future of education and provide students with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in a rapidly changing world.

AISL Harrow Schools have been providing world-class education in Asia since the 1990s. Today, the AISL Harrow International Schools in Bangkok, Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai are highly regarded, with Shenzhen and Haikou joining the family in 2020 all offering exceptional education to prepare students with diverse background and abilities for a life of learning, leadership , service and personal fulfilment.

AISL Harrow International Schools are independent day and boarding schools for students aged 18 months to 18 years. The age range is broad, as is the representation of nationalities. This international diversity creates a dynamic learning environment. Helping to shape the character of all students regardless of age and nationality are the Harrow Values of Courage, Honour, Humility and Fellowship. These Values anchor the holistic educational approach that focuses on individual care and support to develop the whole person.

AISL Harrow International Schools are equally renowned for academic excellence, the House System, and enrichment and service activities that produce high-achievers with the leadership attributes and experiences that will serve them well throughout their lives and benefit the wider community tomorrow.