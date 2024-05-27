PH, Sweden sign pact on fighter yet purchase

The Philippines and Sweden have signed an agreement for the planned sale of Swedish multi-role fighter (MRF) Gripen to the Philippine Air Force (PAF). Joakim Wallin the Swedish defense materiel head of exports and Joselito Ramos the Philippines’ assistant secretary for logistics, acquisitions and self-reliant defense posture of the Department of National Defense lead the signing.

The Swedish Defense Materiel Administration has said, that the Philippines has expressed great interest in Swedish systems, which include fighter aircraft, command systems and airborne early-warning aircrafts.

The agreement is titled “Implementing Arrangement Concerning the Procurement of Defense Material and Equipment” and it provides the framework for the purchase. In June 2023 the two countries had signed and MoU on the same topic, and it was ratified again in September 2023.

The purchase would be part of the final stage of the three-phase Revised Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program, a military capability upgrade plan, which started in 2013.

The efforts of upgrading the Philippine military forces are amidst increasing tensions between the Philippines and China regarding control over the sea.

Source: Inquirer.net