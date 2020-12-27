Internship opportunities open at the EU in Jakarta

On 21 December 2020 the European Union in Jakarta announced that traineeship vacancies are open for applications.

The EU Delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam and the EU Mission to ASEAN are offering funded traineeship for a period between 3-6 months starting in April 2021.

The traineeship is open to young graduates with an interest in international relations who are curious to learn more about the work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Indonesia. Due to the very evolutive context of the COVID-19, only applicants currently residing in Indonesia or in the vicinity of Jakarta will be considered.

The EU Delegation is also offering compulsory traineeship for students at the EU Delegation to Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam and at the EU Mission to ASEAN. The traineeship is open to university students interested in international relations with working experience part of their course, who are curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in Indonesia and Brunei Darussalam and towards the ASEAN.

Find more information here: For young graduates / For students

Deadline to apply: 31 January 2021