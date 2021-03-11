JakPost webinar: Combating food loss and waste, Lessons from Denmark and Indonesia

The Jakarta Post editorial team invites participants to register for the next Jakpost Up Close webinar ‘Combating food loss and waste: Lessons from Denmark and Indonesia’ on 12 March.

The invitation reads:

Indonesia ranks second in the world in the amount of food waste it produces each year, according to the 2017 Food Sustainability Index. This is equivalent to each person throwing out around 300 kilograms of good food each year. We all can and need to do more to raise awareness about food loss and food waste, and how to reduce these.

On the other side of the spectrum is Denmark, which is globally recognized for sustainable food production. It has implemented strategies and established facilities that allow the country to store, process, and consume food while producing minimal waste.

Indonesia can learn a lot from Denmark so we can head toward a better and more secure and sustainable future in terms of our food.

The webinar discusses these and other food issues, including:

Best practices for reducing food loss and food waste;

How NGOs in Denmark and Indonesia are tackling food loss and food waste, and what can be improved;

Exploring potential Denmark-Indonesia partnerships to elevate our efforts in reducing food loss and food waste; and

Real-life examples of how to encourage food sustainability and avoid food waste in communities.

Theme: Combating food loss and waste: Lessons from Denmark and Indonesia

Date/Time: Friday, March 12, 3-5 p.m. (Jakarta time, GMT+7)

Free registration! Click here: bit.ly/jp-spotlight6

Speakers:

1. Anang Noegroho Setyo Moeljono, Director of Food and Agriculture of the National Development Planning Board (Bappenas)

2. Rasmus Prehn, Minister for Food, Agriculture, and Fisheries of Denmark (video greeting)

3. Mie Ole Lauritzen, Senior Project Manager of Food Nation

4. Anne Lerche, Head of Secretariat of One/Third Denmark

5. Jonas Loholm Hamann, Public Affairs and Marketing Manager of Danfoss Climate Solutions

6. Herman Andryanto, Cofounder of FoodCycle Indonesia

7. Bo H. Holmgreen, Founder and CEO of Scholars of Sustenance

8. Rune Friberg, ReFood

Moderator: Vela Andapita, The Jakarta Post journalist

Best Regards,

The Jakarta Post Team”