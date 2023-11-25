Discover unique scents with “DANiche”

It is not long before we enter the gift season which will be followed by countless cheerful activities, spending time choosing presents for people that are special to us, including ourselves can be fun and frustrating at the same time.

Therefore, ScandAsia wanted to narrow your choices down a bit by introducing a gift option or two that you can explore more of. Today, the turn goes to a local, niche fragrance brand based in Vietnam called “DANiche.”

It was particularly selected for Nordics who are already tired of using mass fragrance products that everyone seemed to already have. Someone who wants to try something new.

DANiche is a luxury fragrance brand offering niche scented products like perfume, candles as well as hand & body wash. There are various scents such as “Out Of Office,” “ Pirate Song,” and the popular one; “Downtown Babe” a mixture of mandarin, grapefruit, bergamot, and peach mingling with a spicy heart of clove, cinnamon, and sandalwood. The fragrances for the hand & body wash includes “Oud and Bergamot” and “Tobacco and Cacao.”

Surely, using world-recognized fragrance products from Sweden’s BYREDO or Henrik Vibskov by Danish fashion designers is chic and all. Though, it also is interesting to try something different once in a while.

The fragrance house is located in Ho Chi minh City, Vietnam. Scandinavians who are in the area are welcome to visit the place in person to enjoy a complete experience.

You may discover your own unique scents from DANiche or be appreciated by your friends if they receive one. Either way, feel free to check the brand out here and share us your thoughts below in the comment section.