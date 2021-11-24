Jeppe Kofod opened the new Danish Honorary Consulate in Surabaya

On 21 November, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod and the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa opened the new Danish Honorary Consulate in Surabaya, the Embassy of Denmark in Indonesia writes.

The new consulate is located at the premises of the Danish Honorary Consul Lesmana Hartanto’s company PT. Tanto Intim Line. Apart from Surabaya, Denmark also has consulates in Denpasar and Medan.

Jeppe Kofod traveled to Indonesia on 20 November with several Danish companies. On 22 November, he met with Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi to sign a new bilateral Plan of Action 2021 – 2024 between Denmark and Indonesia, and on 23 November he visited Indocement to view one of Indonesia’s largest cement producer factories.