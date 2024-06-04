Jesper Jensen sent back to Denmark

Jesper Jensen, the Danish man who on 16 May 2024 was given a suspended sentence for on 18 November 2023 having taken a ladies bag in Bangkok’s international airport, was last night in the early hours of 5 June 2024 finally put on a direct flight to Denmark from Bangkok’s International Airport Suvarnabhumi by Bangkok’s Immigration Police.

The fast deportation was another result of the efforts of Danish woman Nina Jagota and her father, Gregers Moller, who initially was only the interpreter for the Dane. She helped him get a lenient trial and also a speedy deportation from Thailand. Eventually, he “only” had to stay eight nights in the notorious Immigration Detention Center in Suan Phlu in Bangkok.

When Jesper Jensen arrives Copenhagen on Wednesday morning with Thai Airways, he has already a domestic ticket to Aalborg in his pocket where he will land at 11.45 and also a mobile phone that only needs a Danish Sim card to be plugged in.

In Aalborg, he will be picked up by his cousin Konny Sund who will drive him back to Hanstholm where he will meet his daughter who just had her birthday wish granted, the release of her father.