Community news / Denmark / Thailand

Join DanCham in visiting historical city of Thailand Ayutthaya

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) invites you to join a trip to the historical city of Thailand, Ayutthaya, on 5-6 August 2023.

DTCC will guide you through the Medieval City of Ayutthaya starting with a river trip around the old city with a few stops and then to the old trade villages just 1,5 km south of Ayutthaya along the Chao Phraya River. A

After the 2-3 hour river trip we will enjoy lunch at a riverside restaurant located in a cool setting.

Please pre-book your interest. Estimated price for 24 hours incl. hotel, boat and one lunch is 2,500 THB.

To view the full tour program, please click here.

To register, please visit DanCham Thailand site.

Related posts:

DTCC share the good news – Thailand to keep VAT unchanged at 7% for another two years Join the Danish-Finnish Easter lunch in Bangkok Save the date for joining Christmas Lunch at Danish Embassy in Bangkok Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce to hold Easter and Great Prayer Day Lunch

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *