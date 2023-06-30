Join DanCham in visiting historical city of Thailand Ayutthaya

The Danish-Thai Chamber of Commerce (DTCC) invites you to join a trip to the historical city of Thailand, Ayutthaya, on 5-6 August 2023.

DTCC will guide you through the Medieval City of Ayutthaya starting with a river trip around the old city with a few stops and then to the old trade villages just 1,5 km south of Ayutthaya along the Chao Phraya River. A

After the 2-3 hour river trip we will enjoy lunch at a riverside restaurant located in a cool setting.

Please pre-book your interest. Estimated price for 24 hours incl. hotel, boat and one lunch is 2,500 THB.

To view the full tour program, please click here.

To register, please visit DanCham Thailand site.