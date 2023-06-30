Denmark / General news / Indonesia / Norway

Indonesia needs 1.5 billion USD from international partners to terminate coal in production

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Indonesia needs funding of about 1.5 billion USD from the International Partnership Group (IPG), to terminate coal mining and production under the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP)’s program.

Executive director Indonesian Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) Fabby Tumiwa said the institute cannot take on debt for energy and coal mining termination framework unless having to take on debt, preferential financial sources must ensure an interest rate of less than 3%, according to the Vietnam Plus.

The IPGs include the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union (EU), France,, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK.

Though, about 160 million USD in funding from JETP will be provided to the Indonesian energy sectors. Meanwhile, about half of the 20 billion USD is expected to come from commercial loans.

Currently, the Asian country is drafting an investment plan with details for the JETP program and will release it in August.

Source: https://en.vietnamplus.vn/indonesia-needs-15-billion-usd-to-terminate-coal-in-production/255504.vnp

Related posts:

Singapore company leases new environmentally friendly aircrafts to Braathens Regional Airways Friendly competition between Nordic embassies in Singapore coming up 30 May 2022 Indonesian CO2 capturing aprons being tested out in Stockholm Sønderborg to help Singapore reach zero emission

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *