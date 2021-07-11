New loan matching program for export-oriented SMEs available in Thailand

A new loan matching program for export-oriented small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) has been announced by the Ministry of Commerce, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce shares in a recent update that reads:

The loan matching scheme was launched by the cooperation between the Ministry of Commerce, the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (Exim Bank), and the Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation (TCG) in response to the Covid-19 crisis, allowing SMEs to access low-interest loans and enhance their export revenue.

The initiative offers 2.5 billion baht in loans with special conditions. The annual interest rate is 3.99%, which is lower than the regular 6.5% with no requirement for collateral. The applications will only take seven days to process.

Free insurance costs for the first shipment and export knowledge training will be offered by Exim Bank for applicants who are approved for a loan.

Read the full article and more on the matching program